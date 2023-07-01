ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, July 10, 2023, 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Variance OR2023-002VAR by Virginia Mattson. The request to split her 45 acre parcel to create an approximate 6 acre parcel which includes the existing home and a 35 acre farm parcel; the property is zoned A-2. The variance is to allow another non-farm parcel in quarter/ quarter section and variance from CER soil requirement. Location of the parcel is 8848 60th Avenue NW Pine Island. Part of NW & NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 Section 30 T108N R14W. Oronoco Township Final Plat OR2023-001PLAT by Jayrey LLC For Boelter Estates. The request is for a Phase 1 Final Plat for Boelter Estates which includes 12 single family residential lots. The property is located in the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Section 34 of Oronoco Township. The property lies East of 18th Ave (County State Aid Highway 112) and West of 11 Ave NW; it is south of 85th St NW and North of Cedar Ridge Subdivision. Oronoco Township Variance OR2023-001VAR by Michael Lund. The request to builld a 3200 sq ft pole shed on thier property zoned R-1. The variance is for an accessory building larger than the maximum allowed on two acres or greater-1,500 sq ft. Location 8849 Fitzpatrick Ln Nw within River Ridge 1st Subdivision. NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 Section 26 T108N R14W. Oronoco Township Text Amendment #OR2023-001TA An Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission Text Amendment for a Moratorium to limit multi-lot subdivisions, zoning district amendments and plats within the Township for a period of 1 year. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 27th day of June, 2023. (July 1, 2023) 238348