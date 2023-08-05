ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, August 14, 2023, 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Variance OR2023-003VAR by Troy Rubin. The variance request is from (1a) front yard setbacks required 30ft to 18ft feet and (1b) Variance form Ordinary high water mark - 46 feet; to replace a 12ft by 24ft boat house with 24ft x16ft boat house, located on the riparian portion of the parcel zoned R-1. (2) A variance request to side yard setbacks required 25ft to 8ft feet; for a future 30ft by 40ft detached accessory garage; located on the non-riparian portion of the parcel (across the street), zoned A-2. (3) Exceeding the maximum gross floor area for lots zoned R-1 for lots with a lot area of at least one (1) acre but less than two (2) acres — twelve hundred (1,200) square feet. The property Address is located at 13127 Sunset Bay Rd NE, Zumbro Falls, MN 55991. The SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 02 T108N R14W Oronoco Township. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 2nd day of August, 2023. (Aug. 5, 2023) 247021