ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, September 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Variance OR2022-003VAR by Michael Walker. The request is to allow for a detached accessory structure to be built on the property prior to a dwelling and includes a variance to build a dwelling on the property that does not meet required setbacks. The property is located in NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 23 in Oronoco Township and is located on the east side of the dead end of Tennis Lane. Oronoco Township Final Plat OR2022-002PLAT by Kevin Graner on behalf of Kevin Graner, Arthur Mergen, and the Freshman Group. The request is for a final plat to combine parts of several parcels to create 2 parcels which will not create any new or additional building sites. The name of the plat is Sunset Bay Ridge Paradise. Part of the property to be platted has an address of 13419 Sunset Bay Lane NE and is located in the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 2, T108N R14W. It includes properties at the north end of Sunset Bay Ln NE. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 3rd day of September, 2022. (Sept. 3, 2022) 97964