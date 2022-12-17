Oronoco Township, Olmsted County, Minnes

Oronoco Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota Notice of 2023 Township Election Candidate Filing, Township Election and Annual Meeting Affidavits of Candidacy for (2) Oronoco Township Supervisors and (1) Treasurer may be filed with the clerk beginning Jan 3, 2023 and ending Jan 17, 2023 at 5pm. Positions for which Affidavits of Candidacy will be accepted are: • Supervisor C: 2-year term, 2023 - 2025, or • Supervisor A: 3-year term, 2023 - 2026, or • Treasurer: 2-year term, 2023 - 2025 Filing fee is $2. Filing is on Jan 9, 2023 between 4:30 and 5pm, or on Jan 17, 2023 from 1 - 5pm, both at Oronoco City Hall, 115 2nd St. NW; or by appointment with the clerk. The Township Election will be held Mar 14, 2023 from 5 - 8pm at Oronoco City Hall. The Annual Town Meeting will be held Mar 14, 2023 at 8:15pm at the same location. Lucy Shonyo, Clerk lucyoronoco@gmail.com 507.367.2665 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131102