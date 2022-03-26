ORONOCO TOWNSHIP SEALED BIDS Oronoco Tow

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP SEALED BIDS Oronoco Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota will receive sealed bids for all-season road maintenance sometime after 5:30pm on April 11, 2022 at the Oronoco City Hall, 115 2nd St. NW, Oronoco, MN for the year May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023. Sealed bids can be brought to the meeting or sent to the clerk at the address below. All-season road maintenance includes: 1. Sanding icy roads and snow plowing during the winter months, including the costs of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and other costs incidental thereof. 2. Road grading including the costs of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and other costs incidental thereof. 3. Culvert repair, replacement, and cleaning; and right of way maintenance, including the costs of all labor, insurance, equipment, and other costs incidental thereof. Bid is to include the size and make of equipment available for the maintenance described and the hourly rental cost of said equipment. All bids are to be in a securely sealed envelope, with an explanation of what the bid is for on the outside of the envelope. Bids shall include a current Certificate of Liability Insurance. Invoices for completed work shall include dates, work completed, where completed, or where materials were delivered to. Oronoco Township reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive minor irregularities in the bidding process. Written Quotes will be received for: 1. Class 5 rock for summer road repair, priced per ton and per yard, delivered and spread, including the costs of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and other costs incidental thereof. The gradation and quality of the materials is to be in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 2. Crushed rock for winter use, priced per ton and per yard, delivered and spread, including the costs of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and other costs incidental thereof. The gradation and quality of the materials is to be in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 3. 30% magnesium chloride for dust control, priced per gallon, to be applied at a .3% rate, including the costs of all labor, insurance, equipment, materials and other costs incidental thereof. About 70,000 gallons are needed. Quotes shall include a current Certificate of Liability Insurance. Invoices for completed work shall include dates, work completed, where completed, or where materials were delivered to. Oronoco Township reserves the right to reject any and all quotes, and to waive minor irregularities in the process. Bids and quotes will be opened April 11 sometime after 5:30pm, but may not be determined that night. This info is also on the Oronoco Township website: oronocotownship-mn.gov or by emailing the clerk at lucyoronoco@gmail.com. Lucy Shonyo, Clerk 13147 18th Ave NW Oronoco, MN 55960 (March 26, 2022)