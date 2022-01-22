POSITION OF DEPUTY SHERIFF IN THE COUNTY OF OLMSTED, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that examinations for the position of Deputy Sheriff, in the County of Olmsted, Minnesota will be conducted on March 8 & March 9, 2022 at the Olmsted County Government Center. Application forms together with the minimum requirements are available on the Olmsted County website at www.olmstedcounty.com. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm on February 28, 2022. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: 1. Have ONE of the following: A. An active Minnesota POST license and meet the requirements for maintaining such license; or B. Approval from the Minnesota POST Board to take the Licensing Reciprocity Exam; or C. Approval from the Minnesota POST Board to take the Peace Officer Licensing Exam; or D. Approval from the Minnesota POST Board to take the Reinstatement of Eligibility Exam; or E. Approval from the Minnesota POST Board to take the License Restoration Exam. 2. Be a U.S. Citizen. 3. Possess or be eligible to obtain a valid State of Minnesota driver’s license. 4. Have no felony convictions in Minnesota or a conviction for an offense in a federal jurisdiction or in any other state if such offense would have been a felony in Minnesota. NATURE OF WORK: Under direction of the Sheriff, enforces State and local laws, apprehends criminals, prevents crime, serves civil processes, and protects property. SCOPE AND SCORING OF EXAMINATIONS: Oral Examinations (2) - must obtain a score of at least 70% on each. Strength & Agility Examination - Pass/Fail When a disparity exists between the make-up of the Sheriff’s Office and its approved affirmative action goals, the commission may certify up to two eligible candidates from each protected group for which a disparity exits. This certification is in addition to the 30 highest candidates. All candidates who successfully complete both the Oral Examinations and the Strength and Agility Examination shall be eligible to continue in the hiring process. Each candidate for the position of Deputy Sheriff who by means of rank becomes one of the seven names standing highest on the eligible register shall pass the following additional examinations before being certified: In-depth background investigation - Pass/Fail Medical examination - (includes drug test) - Pass/Fail Psychological examination - Pass/Fail Prior to being certified each candidate must have also completed the requirements established by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training for becoming a licensed Peace Officer in the State of Minnesota. COMPENSATION: Compensation is set annually by the County Board. For 2022 - Entry $28.2803/hour Additional information is available at the Olmsted County Human Resources Department. Competitive examination Will consist of two Oral Examinations which will Be conducted on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, And Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Strength and Agility Examination will take place on The same day and immediately following the completion Of the Oral Examinations at the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Work Release Center. Joe Powers, Chairperson Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission (Jan. 22, 2022) 25355