PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT **MEETING NOTICE** T

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT **MEETING NOTICE** There will be a meeting of the Oronoco Cemetery Association on Wednesday, June 21st 2023, at 6:00pm at the Oronoco Community Center. The purpose of this meeting is to vote a 5-person Cemetery Association Board. Posted this 9th day of June, 2023 (June 17, 2023) 234249

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.