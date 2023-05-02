PUBLIC COMMENT REQUEST City of Rochester Community Development Block Grant Program 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan A draft copy of the 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan for the City of Rochester, Minnesota is available for public comment. The 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan is the required annual update of the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is a report required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan report indicates what activities will be funded with the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The draft copy of the 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan will be available for public comment for a 30-day period, beginning May 2, 2023 and ending June 1, 2023. Any written or verbal comments received during the comment period will be included in the final submission of the 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To obtain a copy of the draft 2022 Amended Annual Action Plan, and/or to submit comments, please contact: Brent Svenby Community Development Department 4001 W River Pkwy NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 507-328-2003 bsvenby@rochestermn.gov Copies will be available at the Community Development Department and via the web: https://www.rochestermn.gov/Home/Components/Topic/Topic/11724/ In 2022, the City of Rochester received $699,190 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CDBG Program, and $345,777.85 in CDBG program income. $185,000 was allocated for an activity titled Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. No funding is anticipated being spent for this activity and it is recommended that the funding be reallocated to the following activities. $60,000 to the ADU Pilot Program, $70,000 to the City Rehab Program and $55,000 to CDBG Program Administration. PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Rochester City Council will consider an amendment to the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Staff is recommending the City Council amend the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the City of Rochester’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to reallocate funding to the following activities: $60,000 to the ADU Pilot Program, $70,000 to the City Rehab Program and $55,000 to CDBG Program Administration The Rochester City Council will consider the above amendments to the CDBG 2022 Annual Action Plan at their May 15, 2023 meeting, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Council/Board Chambers at the Government Center located at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN. The Public is invited to attend this meeting or submit written comments regarding the proposal. Written comments should be addressed to: Brent Svenby, CDBG Administrator, Rochester Community Development Department, 4001 W River Pkwy NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901, you may call him at 507-328-2003 or email at bsvenby@rochestermn.gov Citizens who are interested in attending the meeting and may have hearing or visual impairments or who are non-English speaking may contact Brent Svenby, Community Development Specialist. He will guarantee the availability of the necessary accommodations needed. La información antedicha está disponible en la traducción española, entra en contacto con por favor a Brent Svenby en 328-2003. The above is available in Spanish translation; please contact Brent Svenby at 328-2003. (May 2, 2023) 218639