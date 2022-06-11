PUBLIC COMMENT REQUEST City of Rochester Community Development Block Grant Program 2022 Amended Action Plan A draft copy of the 2022 Amended Action Plan for the City of Rochester, Minnesota is available for public comment. The 2022 Amended Action Plan is the required annual update of the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is a report required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The 2022 Amended Action Plan report indicates what activities will be funded with the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and program income received. The draft copy of the 2022 Amended Action Plan will be available for public comment for a 30-day period, beginning June 13, 2022 and ending July 13, 2022. Any written or verbal comments received during the comment period will be included in the final submission of the 2022 Amended Action Plan to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To obtain a copy of the draft 2022 Amended Action Plan, and submit any comments, please contact: Brent Svenby Community Development Department 4001 W River Pkwy NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 507-328-2003 bsvenby@rochestermn.gov Additional copies will be available via the web: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/community-development/community-development-block-grant In 2021, the City of Rochester estimated receiving $720,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CDBG Program. The City has been made aware that it will be receiving $699,190 in 2022. Since making the 2022 allocations, additional program income from the City’s single family rehab program needs to be reallocated. The City is allocating $378,973.59 of CDBG-CV funding and program income received in 2021 and so far in 2022. The City has determined to allocate the funds to the following: 2022 CDBG additional allocation using Program Income and CDBG-CV funding - $774,751.44 $20,810.00 True-up original 2022 allocations $193,000.00 Affordable Housing $295,941.44 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements $200,000.00 Main Street Economic Revitalization Program $65,000.00 The Landing (June 11, 2022) 72472