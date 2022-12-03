Public Hearing Notice Rochester Public U

Public Hearing Notice Rochester Public Utilities is a covered utility under the Public Utilities Regulatory Policy Act (PURPA), Pub.L. 95-617 (1978). Recent amendments to PURPA included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pub.L. 117-58 (2021), require the RPU Board to consider two administrative standards before November 15, 2023. These standards include: 1) Promoting the use of demand-response and demand flexibility practices by commercial, residential, and industrial consumers to reduce electricity consumption during periods of unusually high demand; and 2) Measures to promote greater electrification of the transportation sector, including the establishment of rates that promote electric vehicle charging. PURPA requires that each covered utility provide public notice and hold a public hearing allowing all interested parties the opportunity to participate in the consideration of the standards. A public hearing is scheduled for 5pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the RPU Community Room at 4000 East River Road NE, Rochester, MN. The PURPA standards and the recommended positions of RPU (to either adopt or not adopt each standard) will be reviewed at the hearing. You will have an opportunity to state your opinions at that time. Written comments concerning the standards will be accepted until 5pm Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the RPU Service Center at 4000 East River Road NE, Rochester, MN 55906, or by e-mail to rpuboard@rpu.org. Please include the phrase, “PURPA Comments” in the subject line. The standards and the positions being recommended for consideration will be available at the RPU Service Center and at rpu.org no earlier than Tuesday, January 3, 2023. For more information, contact Tony Benson, Communications Coordinator by emailing tbenson@rpu.org or calling 507-280-1534. (Dec. 3, 2022) 124848