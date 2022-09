PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the revocation and reversion of Olmsted County Road 105 to the Township of Kalmar. The hearing is scheduled for sometime after 6:30 P.M. on September 19, 2022 at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN 55920. Interested persons are invited to attend and provide comments. Benjamin T. Johnson County Engineer (Sept. 10, 2022) 99420