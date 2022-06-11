PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Rochester City Council will consider an amendment to the 2022 Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Staff is recommending the City Council amend the 2022 Action Plan for the City of Rochester’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to allocate program income and CDBG-CV funding to a variety initiatives such as Affordable Housing, Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements, Main Street Revitalization Program and to the Landing. The Rochester City Council will consider the above amendments to the CDBG 2022 Action Plan at their June 20, 2022 meeting, beginning at 7:00 pm online and in-person. Those who wish to join the City Council meeting and provide comments on the record may do so by joining the meeting at 151 4th Street SE and virtually using Zoom: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB. The Public is invited to attend this meeting or submit written comments regarding the proposal. Written comments should be addressed to: Brent Svenby, Community Development Specialist, Rochester Community Development Department, 4001 W River Pkwy NW, Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901, you may call him at 507-328-2003 or email at bsvenby@rochestermn.gov. Citizens who are interested in attending the meeting and may have hearing or visual impairments or who are non-English speaking may contact Brent Svenby, Community Development Specialist. He will guarantee the availability of the necessary accommodations needed. La información antedicha está disponible en la traducción española, entra en contacto con por favor a Brent Svenby en 328-2003. The above is available in Spanish translation; please contact Brent Svenby at 328-2003. (June 11, 2022) 72462