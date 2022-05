PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will be holding a public hearing sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday June 7, 2022, to establish priorities on County and Township Bridge replacements. The hearing will be held in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center at 151 4th Street SE Rochester MN 55904. Benjamin T. Johnson Director of Public Works/County Engineer (May 14 & 21, 2022) 61460