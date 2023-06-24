PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given by the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that all persons interested in a proposed Ordinance related to: restrictions on the number of adult-use cannabis businesses in the City, and; the prohibition of new cannabis businesses in the City until January 1, 2025, may be heard at a public hearing being held at the regular meeting of the Common Council of the City of Rochester, held in the Council Chamber of the Government Center located at 151 4th St SE on July 10, 2023, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The public may attend virtually by joining via Zoom or calling in: Join: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB // Call: 1-312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 Passcode: 162027 Written public comments may be submitted before the meeting by email or mail to the City of Rochester at publiccomment@rochestermn.gov, or mailed via USPS to: City of Rochester, 201 4th St SE Ste 135, Rochester, MN, 55904. A draft of the proposed Ordinance language may be reviewed on the City’s website on the Official Notifications page, or in person at the City Clerk’s office. (June 24, 2023) 236329