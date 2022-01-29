Public Notice Notice is hereby given tha

Public Notice Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 starting at 6:00 pm, or shortly thereafter, to consider an amendment to Chapter 110 of the Byron City Code titled Gambling Operations. The purpose of the amendment is to consider removal of the requirement for organizations to contribute a percentage of its net profits to the City. All interested persons should attend. Contact City Hall with any questions, (507) 775-3400. (Jan. 29, 2022) 26862