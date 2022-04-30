Public Notice Notice is hereby given tha

Public Notice Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 starting at 6:00 pm, or shortly thereafter, to consider an amendment to Chapter 30 of the Byron City Code titled City Officials. The purpose of the amendment is to update that section of the code that refers to the position of City Administrator to more closely reflect the current job description. All interested persons should attend. Contact City Hall with any questions, (507) 775-3400. (April 30, 2022) 58114