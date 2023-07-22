PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 29, 2021 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $414,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Benjamin Schafer, a married man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for loanDepot.com LLC TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration System, Inc. MIN#:100853706002764734 SERVICER: loanDepot.com LLC LENDER: loanDepot.com LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Olmsted County Minnesota Recorder on August 31, 2021, as Document No. A1545216. ASSIGNED TO: loanDepot.com, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/14/2023 and recorded on 04/17/2023 as Document No. A1584354. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3, Block 1, Elmcroft Fourth Addition, in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2521 Elmcroft Dr SW, Rochester, MN 55902 PROPERTY I.D: 64-14-31-065674 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Four Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred Fifteen and 81/100 ($407,215.81) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 5, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby of Government Center, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester MN55904-3710 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 5, 2024, or the next business day if March 5, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR,THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 22, 2023 loanDepot.com, LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952- 232-0052 Our File No. 23MN00144-1 A-4791092 (July 22 & 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 243022