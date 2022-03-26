PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 15, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $71,733.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Danelle J Chiarini, an unmarried person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as a nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1000312-0001290247-1 SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC LENDER: Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington bank and Trust Co., N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Olmsted County Minnesota, Recorder, on May 5, 2016, as Document No. A1395757. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 11/18/2020 and recorded on 11/18/2020 as Document No. A1517834. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PM1 by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 04/06/2021 and recorded on 04/06/2021 as Document No. A1531342. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10, Block 4, Meadow Park South Second Subdivision, in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 936 22ND ST SE, ROCHESTER, MN 55904 PROPERTY I.D: 64.13.12.014043 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Sixty-Four Thousand Ninety-Eight and 46/100 ($64,098.46) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on May 27, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby of Government Center, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester MN 55904-3710 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2022, or the next business day if November 27, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: March 26, 2022 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PM1 Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00055-1 A-4744187 (March 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2022) 45463