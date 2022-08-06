PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 22, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $123,408.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Andrew P Goldammer, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. DBA Supreme Lending TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100307110003763328 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed in the office of the Olmsted County Registrar of Titles on December 30, 2011 and memorialized on Certificate of Title No. 34321 as Document No. T-130271. ASSIGNED TO: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 01/12/2021, filed on 01/13/2021 and memorialized as Document No. T153430.Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/05/2021, filed on 05/05/2021 and memorialized as Document No. T154385.LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:LOT 1, BLOCK 1, CARROLL`S SECOND ADDITION PROPERTY ADDRESS: 700 15TH ST NE, ROCHESTER, MN 55906 PROPERTY I.D: 74.25.34.002910 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Ninety-Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Six and 92/100 ($97,856.92)THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 22, 2022PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Main Lobby of Government Center, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester MN 55904-3710 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 22, 2023, or the next business day if March 22, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. “Dated: August 6, 2022 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/MortgageeEdinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052Our File No. 22MN00226-1 A-4756197 (Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27; Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 88733