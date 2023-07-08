PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION RDO-CASCADE, LLC Take notice that RDO-Cascade, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, with its principal office located at 9936 Thunderbluff Road NW, Oronoco, MN 55960, has filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State a Statement of Dissolution effective June 30, 2023. This notice shall serve as public notice that RDO-Cascade, LLC requests that persons with claims against RDO-Cascade, LLC present them in writing to: RDO-Cascade, LLC, 9936 Thunderbluff Road NW, Oronoco, MN 55960. All claims must be presented with supporting documentation and information to reasonably inform the company of the substance of the claim, including the name, address, telephone number, and email address of the claimant, amount of claim, description of claim alleged, and background documentation supporting the claim. A claim will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. (July 8, 2023) 239195