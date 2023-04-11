PUBLIC NOTICE OFFICIAL PUBLICATION CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: The Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 1, 2023, beginning on or after 7:00 p.m., Central Time, to consider two ordinance amendments of the Home Rule Charter of the City of Rochester relating to Section 13.03 Subd. 1 and Subd. 2 relative to the powers of the Library Board and Section 14.00 and Section 14.01 relative to the establishment and organization of Park Board. SECTION 13.03. - (Powers of board). Subd. 1. Said directors shall, immediately after the annual appointment, meet and organize, by the election of one of their number, president, and another of their number secretary, and by the election of such other officers as they may deem necessary. They shall take charge of and have full possession and control of the present library building and the premises on which it is located, also the library and free reading rooms in said city as now established. They shall have power to lease and provide appropriate additional space for the use of said library. They shall make and adopt such by-laws, rules and regulations for their own guidance, and for the government of the library and reading rooms, or either of them as may be expedient and not inconsistent with this charter. They shall have the exclusive control of the expenditure of all moneys collected and placed to the credit of the library fund, or of the construction or repair of any library building, and of the supervision, care and custody of the grounds, rooms or buildings constructed, leased, or set apart for that purpose; provided that all moneys received for such library shall be deposited in the treasury of the city to the credit of the library fund, and it shall be kept separate and apart from other money of the city, and shall be paid out only upon the properly authenticated vouchers of the library board. It shall in general carry out the spirit and intent of the provisions of this charter relating to such library board. Subd. 2. Said board shall have power to lease and provide appropriate rooms for the use of said library. The board may appoint, employ and remove a library director subject to any employment procedures established by this charter or the common council. The board shall conduct the director’s annual performance evaluation and establish the director’s compensation consistent with the council-approved compensation parameters. The board may delegate the performance review and compensation setting authority to the city administrator if it deems that appropriate. The director shall employ and remove such other employees as are authorized by the common council to perform the functions of the department. These other employees are subject to all employment policies and procedures established by the charter or the common council. It shall in general carry out the spirit and intent of the provisions of this charter relating to such library board. The City Administrator, in consultation with the board, shall appoint, employ and remove a library director subject to any employment procedures established by this charter or the common council. The City Administrator shall conduct the library director’s annual performance evaluation and establish the library director’s compensation consistent with the council approved compensation parameters. The library director shall employ and remove such other employees as are authorized by the common council to perform the functions of the department. The library director and these other employees are subject to all employment policies and procedures established by the charter or the common council. SECTION 14.00. - (Park board established). There shall be a board of park commissioners of the City of Rochester, to consist of one member from each ward and one member at large, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the common council. They shall be residents of the city. Each shall hold office for four years. A park commissioner shall be appointed from each odd numbered ward on the second Monday in June in each odd numbered year in which the previous term has expired, and a park commissioner shall be appointed from each even numbered ward on the second Monday in June in each even numbered year in which the previous term has expired. The park commissioner at large shall be appointed on the second Monday in June in each odd numbered year in which the previous term has expired. The commissioners are subject to removal for cause by the mayor with the consent of the common council. When a vacancy exists for whatever reason, the mayor shall appoint a commissioner, subject to common council confirmation, to complete the unexpired term. Each person so appointed shall file a written oath and acceptance with the city clerk before entering upon the discharge of the duties of the office. SECTION 14.01. - (Organization). Subd. 1. Each person so appointed shall file a written oath and acceptance with the city clerk before entering upon the discharge of the duties of the office. The park commissioner at large shall, by virtue of that office, be the president of the said board. They shall, as soon as this charter takes effect, choose from the members thereof a secretary, and at the first meeting thereof in June in each year thereafter, the members shall again so elect a secretary. Subd. 2. The City Administrator, in consultation with the board, shall appoint, employ and remove a director of parks and recreation subject to any employment procedures established by this charter or the common council. The City Administrator shall conduct the director of parks and recreation’s annual performance evaluation and establish the director of parks and recreation’s compensation consistent with the council approved compensation parameters. The director of parks and recreation shall employ and remove such other employees as are authorized by the common council to perform the functions of the department. The director of parks and recreation and these other employees are subject to all employment policies and procedures established by the charter or the common council. The board may appoint, employ and remove a director of parks and recreation subject to any employment procedures as may be established by this charter or the common council. The board shall conduct the director’s annual performance evaluation and establish the director’s compensation consistent with the council-approved compensation parameters. The board may delegate the performance review and compensation setting authority to the city administrator if it deems that appropriate. The director shall employ and remove such other employees as are authorized by the common council to perform the functions of the department. These other employees are subject to all employment policies and procedures established by the charter or the common council. The Council will give all persons who appear at or submit comments in writing prior to the hearing, an opportunity to express their views with respect to the two proposals. Written public comments may be submitted before the meeting to cityclerk@rochestermn.gov. How to attend or view the meeting: Attending and Viewing the Meeting: Attend the Meeting in Person: Government Center Council Chamber, 151 4th Street SE View Meeting: Cable TV on Channels 180 or 188 (Spectrum), or Channel 80 (MetroNet). Join and Listen via Zoom: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB Call in via Zoom: Call: 1-312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 Passcode: 162027 For Open Comment or Public Hearings: Press *9 to raise your hand. Then Press *6 to unmute. (April 11 & 18, 2023) 211255