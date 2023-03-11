PUBLIC NOTICE PENDING DBE GOAL FOR ROCHE

PUBLIC NOTICE PENDING DBE GOAL FOR ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FFY 2022/2023/2024 The Rochester International Airport Company hereby announces its fiscal years 2022 through 2024 goal of 3.08% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) airport construction Contracts. The proposed goals and rationale are available for inspection between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Rochester International Airport, 7600 Helgerson Drive SW Rochester MN 55902 for 30 days from the date of this publication. Comments on the DBE goal will be accepted for 30 days from the date of this publication and can be sent to the following: c/o Deputy Airport Director Kurt Claussen Rochester International Airport 7600 Helgerson Drive SW Rochester, MN 55902 507/282-2328 x102 Kurt Claussen kclaussen@flyrst.com OR Nancy Cibic Federal Aviation Administration Office of Civil Rights Great Lakes Region 3246 N. Heritage Lane Arlington Heights, IL 60004 nancy.cibic@faa.gov Phone: 847/ 294-7182 Contract Goals The Rochester International Airport Company will use contract goals to meet any portion of the overall goal that the recipient does not project being able to meet using RN means. Contract goals are established so that, over the period to which the overall goal applies, they will cumulatively result in meeting any portion of the recipient’s overall goal that is not projected to be met through the use of RN means. The Rochester International Airport Company will establish contract goals only on those FAA/DOT-assisted airport contracts that have subcontracting possibilities. It need not establish a contract goal on every such contract, and the size of the contract goals will be adapted to the circumstances of each such contract (e.g., type and location of work and availability of DBE’s to perform the particular type of work). We will express our contract goals as a percentage of the Federal share of a FAA/DOT-assisted airport contract. (March 11, 2023) 202489