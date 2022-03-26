PUBLIC NOTICE: REQUEST FOR BIDS LeRoy-Os

PUBLIC NOTICE: REQUEST FOR BIDS LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools (ISD 499) is seeking statements of interest and qualifications from qualified energy service providers to identify and implement energy conservation measures, specifically district-wide LED lighting upgrades, that reduce utility, operations, and maintenance costs (pursuant to Minnesota Statute 123B.65). Sealed Bids will be received for the ISD #499 LeRoy-Ostrander School Lighting Retrofit Project, located at 406 West Main Street LeRoy, MN 55951. Bid will be in accordance with Construction Documents provided by ISD #499 LeRoy-Ostrander School, dated March 17th, 2022. Project Description: The project consists of retrofitting existing light fixtures to LED in LeRoy-Ostrander School, 406 West Main Street LeRoy, MN 55951. Interior and Exterior lighting will be included in the Bid. Scope of work will be bid and completed as defined by the provided bid packet. No alternates will be allowed for bidding. Please contact Mrs. Backer-Johnson, Superintendent of Schools at (507) 324-5741 or jbjohnson@leroy.k12.mn.us or Mr. Aaron Hungerholt, Principal at (507) 324-45741 or ahungerholt@leroy.k12.mn.us for this bid packet and any additional information regarding the submission content. Closed bid submissions must be provided to Jennifer Backer-Johnson on or before Monday, April 11, 2022, at 4pm CST. Questions regarding the project are to be sent to Jennifer Backer-Johnson or Aaron Hungerholt by Friday, April 8, 2022 at 4pm CST. Opening of the closed bid submissions will be held April 12, 2022 at 3:30pm in the ISD 499 School Board Conference Room. A decision on the recommended provider is expected to be acted upon at the April 19, 2022 School Board Meeting. The project must be completed by August 15, 2022. (March 26; April 2, 2022)