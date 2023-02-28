Public Notice: Rochester Storage on 37th

Public Notice: Rochester Storage on 37th Ave & 9th ST, NW Rochester MN 55901 Will sell contents (household goods) of the following storage units online at: Bid13.com on a 5 day auction ending March 17, 2023 to satisfy the liens from unpaid rents: Unit 507, Kena Jauyonta Krzysiek, Rochester MN Unit 515, Kyle Anthony Mancuso, Fountain MN Unit 601, Jerralyn Wallraff, Elgin MN Unit 924, Tangelia Jones, Rochester MN Unit 926, Tekila Wilks, Scappoose OR Unit 1205, Sami Son, Rochester MN (Feb. 28; March 7, 2023) 196989

