Published Public Notice OLMSTED COUNTY H

Published Public Notice OLMSTED COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC HEARING The Public Housing Agency (PHA) Plan is a comprehensive guide to Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) policies, programs, operations, and strategies for meeting local housing needs and goals. The HRA invites the public to review and comment on the Plan and Capital Fund Program. Comments from the public will be received until 5pm on Monday, September 19, 2022. The Plan is available for review during business hours Monday-Friday, 8:00AM – 5:00PM at the office located at 2117 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN, or on OCHRA’s website at: www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/services-individuals-families/housing. Click on “Policy, Public Notices and Reports,” then “Notice of Public Comment Period and Public Hearing.” Comments should be submitted to Cari Kuehn, Housing Program Manager at the above address, by phone at (507) 328-7171 or email at cari.kuehn@olmstedcounty.gov. A public hearing to review and receive comments on the Plan will be held on Tuesday, September 20, at 1:00PM at the OCHRA Board of Commissioners meeting held in Council Chambers in the Government Center, 151 4th St SE, Rochester, MN. (July 30, 2022) 86150