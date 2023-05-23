RESOLUTION 2023-19 A RESOLUTION APPROVIN

RESOLUTION 2023-19 A RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE WHEREAS, the Byron City Council approved Ordinance 2023-02 titled An Ordinance Repealing and Replacing the City of Byron City Code Chapters 151 Subdivision Regulations and 152 Zoning Code; and WHEREAS, the City of Byron desires to publish the Ordinance by Summary Publication pursuant to Minn. Stat. 412.191, Subd. 4. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED: 1. The City Council has reviewed the proposed summary and finds that the summary of the Ordinance clearly informs the public of the intent and effect of the Ordinance. 2: The City Council directs the City Administrator to the publish the Ordinance by summary publication as follow: NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council approved Ordinance 2023=02 an ordinance repealing and replacing the City of Byron City Code Chapters 151 Subdivision Regulations and 152 Zoning Code. The full version of the ordinance is available for public inspection at Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Ct. NE, Byron, MN 55920, during the hours of 7:30AM - 4:30PM Monday thru Thursday and 7:30AM-1:30PM Friday. Passed by the Byron City Council this 9th day of May, 2023. Attested: Mayor, Daryl Glassmaker City Administrator, Al Roder (May 23, 2023) 225712