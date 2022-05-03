RESOLUTION Approving the Vacation of an existing 5-foot wide utility easement across Lots 1- 4, Block 5 and across Outlot “H”, as established by the Broadway Business Center First Addition. WHEREAS, The City of Rochester, initiated a request to vacate an existing 5-foot wide utility easement across Lots 1-4, Block 5 and across Outlot “H”, as established by the Broadway Business Center First Addition; and WHEREAS, Section 17.00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter states that, “[t]he Common Council may, by resolution adopted by five affirmative votes, vacate any public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or any part thereof, upon its own motion or by acting upon a petition filed by the owners of at least fifty percent of the lands which abut the line of the portion of the public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or parts thereof, proposed to be vacated;” and WHEREAS, Section 17.00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter further states that, “[n]o vacation shall be made unless the Common Council finds that to do so is in the public interest;” and WHEREAS, the Planning Department gave notice in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the City of Rochester that this petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on April 18, 2022; and WHEREAS, the Planning Department filed the petition in their office and, by publication in the official newspaper at least ten days prior to the public hearing, gave notice that the petition had been filed, briefly stating its request, and stated that the petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at 7:00 p.m. on April 18, 2022; and WHEREAS, the Common Council convened on April 18, 2022; investigated and considered the matter of the vacation of the easement, and gave all interested parties an opportunity to be heard and to present evidence; and WHEREAS, on the basis of the petition filed, the testimony and evidence presented by interested parties, and the investigation and consideration of the matter by the Common Council, it appears that it is in the best interests of the members of the public to vacate the easement. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that the easement described in the utility easement legal description as follows is hereby vacated and abandoned: All that part of the existing 5.00 foot utility easement (depicted as “Ex. 5’ U.E.”) across Lots 1-4, Block 5 and across Outlot “H”, all in MAINE STREET DEVELOPMENT, according to the plat thereof on file and of record at the County Recorder’s office, Olmsted County, Minnesota. ALSO being the 5.00 foot utility easement over the southerly 5.00 feet of Lots 1-6, Block 2, SOUTH BROADWAY BUSINESS CENTER FIRST ADDITION, according to the plat thereof on file and of record at the County Recorder’s Office, Olmsted County, Minnesota. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Common Council approves Vacation Application No. CD2022-001 VAC requested by The City of Rochester. PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, THIS 18TH DAY OF APRIL, 2022. /s/ Brooke Carlson PRESIDENT OF SAID COMMON COUNCIL ATTEST: /s/ Kelly K. Geistler APPROVED THIS 25TH DAY OF APRIL, 2022 /s/ Kim Norton MAYOR OF SAID CITY (May 3, 2022) 58821