RESOLUTION Approving Vacation No. CD2021-005VAC, by Nathan and Elinor Jacobson to vacate a portion of a 10-foot wide utility easement. WHEREAS, Nathan and Elinor Jacobson initiated a proceeding to vacate a portion of a portion of a utility easement running north to south on Lot 4, Block 2 of Meadow Hills 3rd Subdivision. WHEREAS, Section 17 .00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter further states that, “no vacation shall be made unless the Common Council finds that to do so is in the public interest”; and WHEREAS, the City Clerk gave notice in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the City of Rochester that this petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on August 16, 2021; and WHEREAS, the City Clerk filed the petition in the office and, by publication in the official Newspaper at least ten days prior to the public hearing, gave notice that the petition had been filed, briefly stating its request, and stated that the petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at 6:00 p.m. on August 16, 2021; and WHEREAS, the Common Council convened on August 16, 2021, investigated and considered the matter of the vacation of a portion of the right-of-way, and gave all interested parties an opportunity to be heard and to present evidence; and WHEREAS, on the basis of the petition filed, the testimony and evidence presented by interested parties, and the investigation and consideration of the matter by the Common Council, Council finds it is in the best interest of the public to vacate the right-of-way. Specifically the Council finds: 1. Since there is no public benefit conferred to the City by maintaining the easement,than it is in the interest of the public to vacate the utility easement. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the city of Rochester, that the following described utility easement is hereby vacated and abandoned: The West 5’ of the South 80 feet of the North 90 feet of Lot 4, Block 2 of Meadow Hills 3rd Subdivision. PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, THIS 18TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2021. /s/ Brooke Carlson PRESIDENT OF SAID COMMON COUNCIL ATTEST: /s/ Kelly K. Geistler CITY CLERK APPROVED THIS 23RD DAY OF AUGUST, 2021. /s/ Kim Norton MAYOR OF SAID CITY (March 19, 2022) 43194