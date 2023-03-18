RESOLUTION Approving Vacation Petition N

RESOLUTION Approving Vacation Petition No. CD2023-001VAC by Richard and Amber Sell for the Vacation of a 10-feet From an Existing 30-foot Utility Easement Located at 951 West Village Circle SE, Lot 12, Block 1 Campus Village Third. WHEREAS, Richard and Amber Sell request that the city vacate a portion of an existing public utility easement; and WHEREAS, Section 17.00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter states that, “the Common Council may, by resolution adopted by five affirmative votes, vacate any public street, alley, way, grounds, or easement, or any part thereof, upon its own motion or by acting upon a petition filed by the owners of at least fifty percent of the lands which abut the line of the portion of the public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or parts thereof, proposed to be vacated”; and WHEREAS, Section 17.00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter further states that “no vacation shall be made unless the Common Council finds that to do so is in the public interest”; and WHEREAS, Rochester Community Development gave notice in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the City of Rochester that this petition was heard February 8, 2023; and WHEREAS, Rochester Community Development filed the petition in their office and, by publication in the official newspaper at least ten days prior to the public hearing, gave notice that the petition had been filed, briefly stating its request, and stated that the petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council on March 6, 2023; and WHEREAS, on the basis of the petition filed, the testimony and evidence presented by interested parties, and the investigation and consideration of the matter by the Common Council, it appears that it is in the best interests of the members of the public to vacate the easement; and WHEREAS, the specific areas in which are to be vacated are provided by the following legal description and as depicted by the Map attached to this resolution. NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Rochester that the easement described as follows is hereby vacated and abandoned: AREA OF EASEMENT RELEASE That part of Lot 12, Block 1, CAMPUS VILLAGE SUBDIVISION Ill, according to the plat thereof on file at the County Recorder’s Office, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot 12; thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 31 minutes 33 seconds West along the north line of said Lot 12 a distance of 63.77 feet to the east line of a 30.00 feet wide utility easement as created by CAMPUSTOWN SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof on file at said County Recorder’s Office; thence South 00 degrees 31 minutes 28 seconds East along said east line a distance of 12.86 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue South 00 degrees 31 minutes 28 seconds East along said east line a distance of 60.86 feet to the southeast line of said Lot 12; thence South 63 degrees 26 minutes 45 seconds West along said southeast line a distance of 11.13 feet; thence North 00 degrees 31 minutes 28 seconds West 65.75 feet; thence North 89 degrees 28 minutes 32 seconds East 10.00 feet to the point of beginning. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City approves Vacation Application No. CD2023-001VAC. PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, THIS 6th day of March ,2023. /s/ PRESIDENT OF SAID COMMON COUNCIL Attest: /s/ Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk APPROVED THIS 13th DAY OF March , 2023. /s/ Kim Norton MAYOR OF SAID CITY (March 18, 2023) 204368