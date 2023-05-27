RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING REVESTMENT OF CEM

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING REVESTMENT OF CEMETERY SPACES THE STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED EYOTA TOWNSHIP Whereas the Oak Grove Cemetery Association, a non-profit public cemetery association, deems it adviseable to revest itself , pursuant to Minnesota Statute 306.242, with title to part of the Oak Grove Cemetery that was conveyed to certain persons, but has not been used for burial purposes for more than 60 years. BE IT RESOLVED BY THE OAK GROVE CEMETERY ASSOCIATION: Section 1: The association hereby puts on notice those individuals, identified below , who were conveyed a legal interest in part of Oak Grove Cemetery sixty (60) or more years ago, that title to the following cemetery plat will revest to the Association after 60 days of this publication, unless the Association receives within this time frame an expressed interest in retaining said property. Lot No. 10 Recorded owner Elmer Dooner Spaces owned 8-9 Last Activity None Spaces to Recall 8-9 Lot No. 80 Recorded owner Otto Krenzke Spaces owned 1-10 Last Activity 1961 Spaces to Recall 3,4,5,8,9,10 RESOLUTION REVESTING CEMETERY SPACES, OAK GROVE CEMETERY Section 2: Anyone with a legal interest in the land described above must state a valid interest in the use of said property for burial purposes within the next 60 days. Failure to do so will result in the termination of one’s rights and that part of the cemetery will again belong to Oak Grove Cemetery Association. Please send inquiries to Oak Grove Cemetery, Robert Lovejoy, Secretary, 112 Sandstone Drive NW, Eyota MN 55934. Phone no. 1-507-545-2082, Section 3: The undersigned certify this resolution conforms to the by-laws of the Association. Dated: May 10, 2023 Signature: Larry Munroe, President (Not present, ill) Signature: Robert Lovejoy , Secretary Signature: David Vehrenkamp , Board of Directors Signature: Becky Stahl, Board of Directors (May 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 226529