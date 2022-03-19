RESOLUTION WHEREAS, Franklin Kottschade of Essex Estates LLC, initiated a request to vacate drainage and utility easements that cover on certain lots within Block 3, Essex Estates Fifth Subdivision; and WHEREAS, Section 17.00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter states that, “[t]he Common Council may, by resolution adopted by five affirmative votes, to vacate any public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or any part thereof, upon its own motion or by acting upon a petition filed by the owners of at least fifty percent of the lands which abut the line of the portion of the public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or parts thereof, proposed to be vacated;” and WHEREAS, Section 17 .00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter further states that, “[n]o vacation shall be made unless the Common Council finds that to do so is in the public interest;” and WHEREAS, the Community Development Department gave notice in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the City of Rochester that this petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on August 19, 2019; and WHEREAS, the Community Development Department filed the petition in their office and, by publication in the official newspaper at least ten days prior to the public hearing, gave notice that the petition had been filed, briefly stating its request, and stated that the petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at7:00 p.m. on August 19, 2019; and WHEREAS, the Common Council convened on August 19, 2019; investigated and considered the matter of the vacation of the easement, and gave all interested parties an opportunity to be heard and to present evidence; and WHEREAS, on the basis of the petition filed, the testimony and evidence presented by interested parties, and the investigation and consideration of the matter by the Common Council, it appears that it is in the best interests of the members of the public to vacate the easement, Subject to following conditions of approval: 1. A replat of the Block 3 of Essex Estates Fifth Subdivision in conformance with the approved General Development Plan #R00354GDP shall be recorded concurrent to recording of this vacation. 2. New easements will be dedicated on said plat as applicable for the proposed reconfiguration. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Rochester that the easements described as follows are hereby vacated and abandoned: All platted within Essex Estates Fifth Subdivision, 20-foot wide drainage easement along the rear lot lines of lots 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 Block 3; 10-foot wide utility easement between lots 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 Block 3; and 10-foot wide utility easement between lots 33 and 34 Block 3; Olmsted County, Minnesota. PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, THIS 19TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2019. /s/ Randy Staver PRESIDENT OF SAID COMMON COUNCIL ATTEST: /s/ Anissa Hollingshead CITY CLERK APPROVED THIS 23RD DAY OF AUGUST, 2021. /s/ Kim Norton MAYOR OF SAID CITY (March 19, 2022) 43197