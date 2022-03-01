RFP #MN-040622 Request for Proposals for Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity Construction Contracts in the State of Minnesota Proposal Due Date: April 6, 2022, 4:30 p.m., Central Time Sourcewell, a State of Minnesota local government entity and public agency, is issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP) jointly with and on behalf of its participating entities to create indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity construction (IDIQ) contracts that may be used by those participating entities for projects related to construction or the repair, alteration, modernization, or renovation of buildings, structures, or other real property. This RFP consists of the following parts: 1. Request for Proposals, including Map of Regions 2. Template IDIQ Construction Contract 3. IDIQ Contract General Terms and Conditions 4. Construction Task Catalog 5. Technical Specifications A full copy of the RFP can be found on the Sourcewell Procurement Portal (proportal.sourcewell-mn.gov), and only proposals submitted through the Sourcewell Procurement Portal will be considered. Proposals are due no later than April 6, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, and late proposals will not be considered. (March 1, 8 & 15, 2022) 36720