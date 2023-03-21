Rochester Fire Department Notice of Assi

Rochester Fire Department Notice of Assistant Fire Marshal Examination Applications Open: March 16 to April 7, 2023 The Fire Civil Service Commission of Rochester, Minnesota is conducting an examination process for eligible applicants looking to be considered for the Assistant Fire Marshal position. This examination process will be used to establish an eligibility list for future hiring purposes. Eligible candidates will complete a phased testing process consisting of an application, initial and oral interviews. Additional process details and application materials can be found on the City’s employment page: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rochester/jobs/3945102/assistant-fire-marshal (March 21, 2023)