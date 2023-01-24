Rochester Fire Department Notice of Depu

Rochester Fire Department Notice of Deputy Chief Examination Application Period: January 20 to February 5, 2023 The Fire Civil Service Commission of Rochester, Minnesota is conducting an examination process for eligible applicants looking to be considered for a Deputy Chief position. This examination process will be used to establish an eligibility list for future hiring purposes. Eligible candidates will complete a phased testing process consisting of an application, oral interview and assessments. Additional process details and application materials can be found on the City’s employment page: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rochester/jobs/3877361/deputy-chief Equal Opportunity Employer (Jan. 24, 2023) 171052