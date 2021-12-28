ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, after 7:00 pm, the Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN, regarding: Zone Change and General Development Plan: The hearing is to consider an application for a General Development Plan (GDP) and Zone change for two tax parcels totaling approximately 63.91 acres. The parcels are currently zoned A-3; Agricultural District and are within the Suburban Subdivision areas of the Olmsted County and Rochester Township Land Use Plans. The requested zone change is to R-1; Low Density Residential District. A total of 15 single family residential lots are shown on the GDP and the proposed name of the subdivision is Woodland Valley Estates. The lots will be served by individual septic systems and two private shared wells. The Planning Commission will make recommendations to the Town Board on the submitted applications. If the Planning Commission makes a recommendation the Rochester Town Board will consider said recommendation at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Location: Located near the west end of Meadow Crossing Road SW on the south side of the road, the parcel is formerly known as the Sandy Keith property. Legal: Parcel #’s: 641844057852 and 641911041886. Lying in the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 18 and the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, all in Rochester Township. Owner: Alexander M. and Marion S. Keith – Trustees – 5225 Meadow Crossing Road SW – Rochester, MN 55902 Applicant: Woodland Valley Developers – 1791 Dayton Avenue – St. Paul, MN 55104 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021) 17674