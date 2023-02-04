Rochester Police Department Notice of Po

Rochester Police Department Notice of Police Officer Examination Application Period: Opens January 30, 2023 The Police Civil Service Commission of Rochester, Minnesota is conducting an examination process for eligible applicants looking to be considered for a Police Officer position. This examination process will be used to establish an eligibility list for future hiring purposes. Eligible candidates will complete a phased testing process consisting of an application, oral interview and assessments. Additional process details and application materials can be found on the City’s employment page: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/rochester/jobs/3709872/police-officer Equal Opportunity Employer (Feb 4, 2023) 187144