Rochester Public Schools INDEPENDENT SCH

Rochester Public Schools INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #535 ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING School Board Study Session This upcoming Rochester Public School Board Study Session will be held at the Edison Building, 615 7th Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902 beginning immediately following the Special Session on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 The School Board Agenda and supporting documents can be found here. The School Board’s meeting schedule, recaps of meetings, and more are available at rochesterschools.org. The Rochester Public School Board is meeting in person. School Board Policy 808 requires all persons wear face coverings at school board meetings. Exceptions to this requirement can be found in Policy 808. The District will attempt to arrange spaces to allow physical distancing. Sanitizing surfaces before meetings and between different users is strongly recommended, and materials to sanitize between presentations will be available. School Board meetings will also be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/ISD535 for anyone wanting to watch a meeting live from their own location and/or watch a meeting playback. The School Board welcomes input from our community. The best way to share your thoughts and ideas with Board members is through email. To contact all RPS School Board members, please email SchoolBoardMembers@rochesterschools.org. District stakeholders have opportunity to address the Board directly during “Comments to the Board” at a Regular School Board meeting. Comments to the Board are not part of Study Sessions. To schedule a speaking time at upcoming Regular School Board Meetings, please email asb@rochesterschools.org by 3:00 on the day of a Regular Meeting to reserve a time-slot. The process for Comments to the Board can be found here: https://www.rochesterschools.org/about-us/school-board/public-comment. Comments to Board are not live-streamed or taped for later viewing. (Jan. 15, 2022) 22821