ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI

ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting bids for the sale of iPad Air Gen 2 Devices, information can be found: www.rochesterschools.org/legalads Sealed bids are due at 10:00 AM CST Thursday, December 8, 2022 at: Facilities Services Center, 3935 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN 55904. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (Nov. 22, 26 & 29; Dec. 3 & 6, 2022) 123531

