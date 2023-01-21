ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI
ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting proposals for RFP 022723 Point of Sale & Application Processing Software & Hardware. Information can be found at: www.rochesterschools.org/legalads Proposals are due at 12:30 PM CST Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Facilities Services Center, 3935 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN 55904. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (Jan. 21, 24, 28 & 31; Feb. 4, 2023) 166453