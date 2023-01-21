ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI

ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting proposals for RFP 022723 Point of Sale & Application Processing Software & Hardware. Information can be found at: www.rochesterschools.org/legalads Proposals are due at 12:30 PM CST Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Facilities Services Center, 3935 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN 55904. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (Jan. 21, 24, 28 & 31; Feb. 4, 2023) 166453

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.