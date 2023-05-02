ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI
ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR Proposals Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting Proposals for Student Nutrition Services Prime Food, information can be found: www.rochesterschools.org/legalads Proposals are due at 11:00 AM CST Wednesday, May 17, 2023 via electronic submission on the getall portal. There will be no public opening. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (May 2, 6, 9 & 13, 2023) 219535