ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI

ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting Proposals for Refuse and Recycling Services. information can be found: www.rochesterschools.org/legalads Proposals are due at 10:00 AM CST Tuesday, May 23, 2023 via electronic submission on the getall portal. No public bid opening will occur for the opening of the proposals. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (May 6, 9, 13, 16 and 20, 2023) 221197