ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI

ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting bids for John Marshall High School 2022 Asbestos Removal, information can be found: www.rochesterschools.org/bids Sealed bids are due at 10:00 AM CST Thursday, February 17, 2022 at: Facilities Services Center, 3935 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN 55904. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (Feb. 1, 5, 8, 12 & 15, 2022) 28091