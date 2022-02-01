ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Published February 01, 2022 02:23 AM
ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting bids for John Marshall High School 2022 Asbestos Removal, information can be found: www.rochesterschools.org/bids Sealed bids are due at 10:00 AM CST Thursday, February 17, 2022 at: Facilities Services Center, 3935 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN 55904. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (Feb. 1, 5, 8, 12 & 15, 2022) 28091

