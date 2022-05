ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting proposals for Student Nutrition Services Fresh Produce, information can be found at: www.rochesterschools.org/legalads. Proposals are due at 10:00 AM CST Thursday, May 26, 2022 via electronic submission. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions. (May 3, 10 & 17, 2022) 58092