ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTI

ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS ISD 535 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Rochester Public Schools ISD 535 is requesting bids for Mayo High School Pool – Mechanical Upgrade, information can be found: www.rochester.k12.mn.us/bids Sealed bids are due at 10:00 AM CST Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at: Facilities Services Center, 3935 Highway 14 East, Rochester, MN 55904. Please contact Tanner Sorensen, Purchasing Manager at 507-328-4410 with any questions (August 16, 20, 23, 26, & 30; September 3 & 6, 2022) 91296