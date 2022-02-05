Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, Februa

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Published February 05, 2022 02:15 AM
Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Regular Meeting, Immediately following SPECIAL SESSION 1. CALL TO ORDER & PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: 1.01 Call to Order 1.02 Pledge of Allegiance 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: 2.01 Approval of Agenda - February 8, 2022 3. COMMENTS TO THE BOARD: 3.01 Confirmed Speaker 3.02 Speaker #2 Opportunity 3.03 Speaker #3 Opportunity 3.04 Speaker #4 Opportunity 3.05 Speaker #5 Opportunity 4. INFORMATION AND OUTREACH: 4.01 Student School Board Information/Update 4.02 Introduction of Research, Assessment and Evaluation Director 4.03 Diversity/Equity/Inclusion (DEI) Update 4.04 Board Member Committee Updates 5. CONSENT AGENDA: 5.01 Approval of Monthly Budget to Actual Report 5.02 Approval of Investments and Investment Income Monthly Report 5.03 Approval of Rigorous Course Waiver 5.04 Minutes: January 18, 2022 Regular Meeting 5.05 Minutes: January 25, 2022 Study Session 5.06 Acceptance of Gifts and Donations 5.07 Human Resources Actions 5.08 Approval of National Volleyball Center Joint Use Agreement 5.09 Notice of School Board Election 6. FOCUS TOPIC: 6.01 Social Studies Overview 7. MONITORING: 7.01 Social Studies 8. PREPARATION FOR ACTION: 8.01 Approval of Overall Budget Strategies, including Budget Reductions 8.02 Policy Recommendations 8.03 Closed Session - Labor Negotiations 9. ACTION: 10. ANNUAL BOARD CALENDAR UPDATE: 11. OTHER BUSINESS: 12. ADJOURNMENT: 12.01 Meeting Adjourned (Feb. 5, 2022) 30306

