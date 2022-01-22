Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, Januar

Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, January 25, 2022 STUDY SESSION, 4:00 pm 1. CALL TO ORDER & PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: 1.01 Call to Order 1.02 Pledge of Allegiance 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: 2.01 Approval of Agenda - January 18, 2022 3. FOCUS TOPIC: 3.01 Superintendent Search Discussion 3.02 School start times study results 3.03 Budget deficit reduction plan 3.04 Referendum Planning 3.05 Budget Planning 4. ANNUAL BOARD CALENDAR UPDATE: 5. OTHER BUSINESS: 6. ADJOURNMENT: 6.01 Meeting Adjourned (Jan. 22, 2022) 25163