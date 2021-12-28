SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLI

Published December 28, 2021 02:18 AM
Share

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, January 13th, 2022, after 7:00 pm, the Rochester Township Board will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN, regarding: 1. Access Management and Right-of Way Ordinance; and 2. Driveway Culvert Ordinance Complete copies of the ordinances are posted on the Rochester Township website at: https://www.rochester-township.com Paper copies are available for review at Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902. These ordinances will replace the current ordinances dealing with driveways and work within the road right-of-way. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comments to: Randy Staver, Township Clerk, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-282-6488. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021) 18260

Most Recent
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
RESOLUTION Approving the Vacation of a P
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
2022 Finance Notice
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, Januar
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
Rochester Public Schools INDEPENDENT SCH
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM