ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLI

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, January 13th, 2022, after 7:00 pm, the Rochester Township Board will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN, regarding: 1. Access Management and Right-of Way Ordinance; and 2. Driveway Culvert Ordinance Complete copies of the ordinances are posted on the Rochester Township website at: https://www.rochester-township.com Paper copies are available for review at Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902. These ordinances will replace the current ordinances dealing with driveways and work within the road right-of-way. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comments to: Randy Staver, Township Clerk, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-282-6488. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021) 18260