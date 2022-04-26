ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLI

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Appeal of Zoning Administrator Decision The Rochester Township Board will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after 7:00 PM regarding: An appeal of a decision by the Township Zoning Administrator to deny an application for a conditional use permit to allow a home-based business within an R-1 Low-Density Residential District. The applicant desired to begin a home-based business located at 2491 Hawk Hill Lane SW. The business operation request included a spa, podcasting, music studio and nutrition business along with manicures, pedicures, massages, and various facial services. The property is served by a shared well and individual septic system. Denial was based on the application which included employees and other uses similar to a beauty shop which are not allowed within the Low-Density Residential District. Legal Description: Lot 6 Block 1 Mayowood Hills South, Olmsted, County MN Owner & Applicant: Tamanna Krebsbach, 2491 Hawk Hill Lane SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Attorney: Jodi L. Johnson, Moss & Barnett, 150 South Fifth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (April 26, 2022) 55483