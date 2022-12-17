ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby give

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby given by the Town Clerk of Rochester Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota, that filing for the office of Town Supervisor to fill two Supervisor positions will open Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. You must file for Supervisor Seat 3 or Seat 4, both of which are three-year terms. You may file by contacting the town clerk at Rochester Township Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902, by calling the clerk at (507) 282-6488, or by checking the township website at www.rochester-township.com, where you can find the Affidavit of Candidacy. Filing can also be done in person at the Rochester Town Hall from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The filing fee is $2.00. The election is held on March 14, 2023. (Dec. 17, 2022) 131173