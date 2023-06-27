Rochester Township Notice of Public Hear

Rochester Township Notice of Public Hearing Nuisance Building Ordinance The Rochester Town Board will conduct a public hearing on a proposed Nuisance Building Ordinance on Thursday, July 20, 2023 sometime after 7:00 PM at the Rochester Township Hall, 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN. Copies of the proposed ordinance may be obtained by contacting Randy Staver, Town Clerk, at 507-282-6488 or it can be found on the Rochester Township website at https://www.rochester-township.com. (June 27, 2023) 236895